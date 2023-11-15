Make it a triple: Kenny Chesney adds ‘unprecedented’ third Gillette Stadium show next year

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Break out your old guitars and dark sunglasses, one of country music’s biggest stars is planning a 3-day weekend in Foxborough.

Kenny Chesney announced on Tuesday he’s adding a third Gillette Stadium show for his Sun Goes Down tour next year, in what he says is an unprecedented move.

“There has always been something special about New England, this music and how we all come together,” Chesney said. “Now here we are doing something we’ve never done: a third show at the home of the Patriots!”

Chesney will be joined by the GRAMMY-winning Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker for shows on August 23, August 24, and now August 25.

The 8-time Entertainer of the Year was inspired to add a new show after booming ticket sales for the first two.

“If No Shoes Nation, the most passionate people in the world, aren’t 100% in, I want to meet them where they are,” Chesney said.

Tickets go on sale November 17.

Chesney last played at Gillette Stadium in 2022, a performance that was delayed several times from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

