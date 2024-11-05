‘A major success’: Man arrested after drug lab in Everett home prompts dayslong HAZMAT investigation

EVERETT, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with a HAZMAT investigation in Everett.

According to the City of Everett, a State HazMat team in protective gear was called to 51 Gledhill Avenue in Everett to search and secure the premises in response to reports of an individual disposing of chemicals related to the manufacturing of illicit narcotics at multiple locations around the city.

Everett Police arrested Alexander Yaksic, 33 of Everett on a federal probation warrant and will be charged with “numerous narcotics-related offenses.”

On November 3 and 4, authorities say Yaksic discarded unknown substances across the city. Firefighters and HazMat teams dawned protective gear, safely cleaning each affected area. At no time was there a threat to the public, according to officials.

Boston 25 News cameras were rolling when one of the crews was investigating an area off Mount Washington Street.

On November 4, a discarded container on Sycamore Street led police to investigate the Gledhill Avenue residence. With the cooperation of the homeowner, officers discovered a lab they said had the ingredients to produce MDMA/Ecstasy.

Members of the Everett Criminal Investigation Unit, Drug Unit, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police all responded to the residence after the drug lab discovery. The scene was then secured for an investigation.

Everett Inspectional Services Department then coordinated the clean-up efforts with a specialist cleaning firm.

“It’s scary that it’s that close to your home,” said Licia Commito, who lives nearby the Gledhill Avenue home. “You start thinking of all the ‘what ifs.’ You just have to be thankful that it was uncovered and that nothing bad happened, and we can just move along.”

Yaksic was taken into custody on the morning of November 5.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria commended the efforts of the responding law enforcement agencies, saying in part:

“I would like to thank Chief Strong, the entire Everett Police Department, Everett Fire Department, Inspectional Services Department, and our partners in state law enforcement for their exceptional work investigating this incident. The exemplary response of our first responders and the professional degree of coordination with state agencies is representative of the commitment our team in Everett has to ensuring the safety and security of the people of Everett. I would also like to thank the people of Everett for their cooperation throughout the investigation.”

Everett Police Chief Paul Strong echoed similar sentiments, thanking mutual aid companies for their assistance.

“The common goal during investigations is to protect the public and to protect personnel – on all fronts this was a major success,” he said.

The incident remains under investigation and there remains no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group