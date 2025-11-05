Major bank closing 6 branches, 1 drive-thru in Massachusetts

A major bank is closing six branches and one remote drive-thru in Massachusetts as part of a plan to shutter 51 locations nationwide.

TD Bank recently revealed plans at Investor Day to “deliver a stronger, more scalable U.S. retail presence through significant store enhancements, tech-forward digital banking capabilities, and personalized, advice-led services,” a bank spokesperson told Boston 25 News in a statement.

“We also regularly evaluate our network to ensure we’re serving our communities where they need us, which at times results in store closures or relocations to nearby neighborhoods,” the spokesperson added.

Here is a list of planned closures in Massachusetts:

175 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA, 01915

153 Meadow Street, Chicopee, MA, 01013

1708 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA, 02632

45 Central Street, Lowell, MA, 01852

99 West Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201

79 Lynnfield Street, Peabody, MA, 01960

242 Main Street, Wareham, MA, 02571 (remote drive-thru)

TD Bank says it expects to open new stores in place of the shuttered Bay State locations, which are slated to cease operation on Jan. 29, 2026.

“In due course, we expect to open new stores in these communities, subject to regulatory approval. In the meantime, we’re committed to making these transitions as smooth as possible for clients and customers,” the spokesperson explained.

The closures come after the Department of Justice in October 2024 announced a record $3 billion fine against TD Bank to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group