TD Bank closing 38 locations, including 6 branches in Massachuestts

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — TD Bank announced this week that it’s closing 38 locations across its footprint, including six branches in Massachusetts.

“As we evaluate how customers interact with us and the channels they use, this includes examining our physical store network and looking for opportunities to best serve our customers through an optimal mix of convenient TD Bank locations and digital banking products and services,” a company spokesperson told Boston 25 News in a statement.

The following Massachusetts branches will be shuttered on June 5, 2025:

860 South Main St., Bradford

465 North Main St., East Longmeadow

420 Franklin St., Framingham

50 Holyoke St., Holyoke

547 Broadway, Methuen

2345 Main St., Tewksbury

All customers impacted by the six closures have been notified.

The closures come after the Department of Justice in October 2024 announced a record $3 billion fine against TD Bank for not monitoring drug cartels’ money laundering.

Despite the closures, TD Bank said a new community store in the Nubian Square neighborhood of Boston will open in May.

“TD’s community stores are designed to offer banking services, provide resources and information to support financial health in the communities they are located, as well as offering dedicated space for community leaders and nonprofits to host events with TD,” the spokesperson explained.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group