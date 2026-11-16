Maine man arrested after pursuit ends in New Hampshire

RAYMOND, NH — A Maine man faces several charges after leading New Hampshire State Police on a pursuit that ended when the K-9 Unit apprehended him.

Around 10:16 PM on Saturday, a New Hampshire State Trooper noticed a 2012 Chevy Malibu failing to stay within a single lane while traveling westbound on Route 101 in Hampton. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Troopers followed the vehicle until they exited Route 101 in Raymond, where the car stopped, and the driver took off on foot on Freetown Road. The trooper then deployed his K-9 partner, who located the driver.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE K-9 (New Hampshire State Police)

The driver, 20-year-old Connor Smith of Portland, Maine, was charged with the following: four felony counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon; misdemeanor counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated (DWI), criminal mischief, disobeying an officer, possession of a controlled drug, and willful interference with police dogs; and violation-level offenses of reckless operation and transporting alcoholic beverages or marijuana.

Smith was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and is currently being held at Rockingham County Jail pending arraignment in Hampton District Court scheduled for Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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