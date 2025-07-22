Maine man admits to lacing ice cream with THC at New Hampshire café that sickened 4 people

CONCORD, N.H. — A Maine man has admitted to lacing a batch of ice cream with the cannabinoid drug THC at a New Hampshire café that sickened four people, the U.S. Attorney said Monday.

Marc Flore, 45, of Portland, Maine, pleaded guilty in federal court in Concord on Monday to one count of tampering with consumer products, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack said in a statement.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty scheduled Flore’s sentencing for Nov. 4.

According to the charging documents and statements made in court, in March 2023, four people in Newmarket fell ill after eating coffee Oreo ice cream from Angelo’s Amore.

All four experienced dizziness, elevated heart rate, vomiting, and three of the four were briefly hospitalized.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the batch of coffee Oreo ice cream contained THC, McCormack said.

Flore added the THC to the ice cream when he made the batch in September 2022, prosecutors said.

While the ice cream was intended for Flore‘s personal use, he stored it in the ice cream café’s freezer with other commercial ice cream, without properly labeling that it contained THC.

Staff then unknowingly provided the THC-laced ice cream batch to the four customers who got sick in March 2023, McCormack said.

Flore faces a sentence of up to 10 years of imprisonment and a maximum fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

