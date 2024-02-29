Maine man indicted for lacing ice cream with THC at New Hampshire café

CONCORD, N.H. — A Maine man is accused of lacing a batch of ice cream with the cannabinoid drug THC at a New Hampshire café, the U.S. Attorney said.

Marc Flore, 43, was indicted on one count of tampering with consumer products, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack said in a statement. Flore will appear in federal court in Concord at a later date.

According to the charging documents, Flore laced a batch of coffee-Oreo flavored ice cream with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a schedule I controlled drug, and stored the THC-laced ice cream with other batches of ice cream in a freezer at the Roots Café in Newmarket, New Hampshire.

The ice cream was then sold to public consumers, prosecutors said.

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, is a drug used to manage and treat chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting and stimulate appetite, according to the National Library of Medicine. The most commonly reported adverse effects of THC usage that necessitate discontinuation are dysphoria, hallucinations, and paranoia.

Other prevalent adverse effects include sedation, confusion, headache, dry mouth, euphoria, and hypotension, according to the National Library of Medicine. In addition, seizures and seizure-like activity have been reported in people using THC.

The charge of tampering with consumer products provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations led the investigation, with assistance from Newmarket Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group