Maine lobsterman catches split lobster that is half-male, half-female

MAINE — A Maine lobsterman with two million followers on TikTok is likely to get even more views after he posted a video of what he calls the “coolest lobster” he has ever seen

Jacob Knowles posted several videos on his TikTok discussing the lobster he found.

“Not only is it split 50-50 right down its back, blue and normal, but if you look underneath, it’s actually half male, half female. The blue side is a male and the normal side is a female,” Knowles discussed in his video.

Knowles held a poll online to develop a name for the unique lobster and the crustacean is now named Bowie, after David Bowie.

Knowles is keeping Bowie as a pet and a trap manufacturer in Maine donated a cage to serve as Bowie’s new home.

Knowles says he is curious to see if the lobster’s female side is able to develop eggs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

