Maine home destroyed, person hospitalized after massive explosion on Thanksgiving Day

OAKLAND, ME — A Maine home was totally destroyed after a massive explosion on Thanksgiving Day.

Emergency crews responded to the home on Lakeview Drive in Oakland around 3:40, according to Fire Chief Dave Coughlin.

One person was found and transported to Waterville Hospital by an ambulance.

“The home is a total loss, and the State Fire Marshall was on scene yesterday and continuing today with their investigation into the cause of the explosion,” Chief Coughlin told Boston 25 News on Friday.

Although neighboring homes also suffered damage from the explosion, no one else was injured.

