Maine Fire Marshall’s Office investigating fire that destroyed garage in Kennebunkport

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that destroyed a garage and severely damaged a home in Kennebunkport.
On Friday, around 7:30 PM, Kennebunkport Fire crews responded to 47 Maine Street, also known as “The Tamaracks,” to reports of a fire.
Due to the size of the fire, mutual aid was provided by Kennebunk, Wells, Arundel, and Biddeford Fire Departments.
The fire was eventually put down, but not before destroying a garage, severely damaging a home adjacent to it, and also destroying numerous vehicles either stored in or around the garage.
No injuries were reported, but a family has been displaced due to the damage to their home.
Investigators say that a motorcycle had been started just before the fire began, which is being considered a possible cause of the fire.
Kennebunk and Kennebunkport Fire Departments are assisting the Fire Marshal’s Office with the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
