Maine Fire Marshall’s Office investigating fire that destroyed garage in Kennebunkport

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that destroyed a garage and severely damaged a home in Kennebunkport.

On Friday, around 7:30 PM, Kennebunkport Fire crews responded to 47 Maine Street, also known as “The Tamaracks,” to reports of a fire.

Due to the size of the fire, mutual aid was provided by Kennebunk, Wells, Arundel, and Biddeford Fire Departments.

The fire was eventually put down, but not before destroying a garage, severely damaging a home adjacent to it, and also destroying numerous vehicles either stored in or around the garage.

No injuries were reported, but a family has been displaced due to the damage to their home.

Investigators say that a motorcycle had been started just before the fire began, which is being considered a possible cause of the fire.

Kennebunk and Kennebunkport Fire Departments are assisting the Fire Marshal’s Office with the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

