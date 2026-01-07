Made-to-order breakfast, brunch, lunch restaurant opens second Massachusetts location

BOSTON — A popular Florida-based breakfast has opened its second location in Massachusetts.

First Watch, the daytime dining brand known for its chef-driven breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu, has officially opened its newest Boston location in the heart of Back Bay.

The new 3,100 square feet location at 777 Boylston St features seating for 130 guests, including an outdoor patio, for warmer months, a Back Bay inspired mural, and a full interior bar where customers can enjoy brunch cocktails

As part of its commitment to local culture and community, the Boylston location also showcases a custom Boston inspired signage installation at the entrance of the restaurant, by local artist Blind Fox.

“We are thrilled to continue growing within the Boston area and to introduce First Watch’s chef-driven menu to the vibrant Back Bay community,” said Mike Lankowski, Regional Vice President of First Watch. “Boylston Street is an iconic location, and we look forward to becoming a neighborhood favorite where locals and visitors alike can start their day.”

First Watch is widely beloved for its made-to-order dishes that use fresh ingredients in a kitchen without heat lamps, microwaves, or deep fryers. The restaurant’s diverse menu is available daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and features avocado toast, farmhouse hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and “million-dollar” bacon, as well as lunch bowls, sandwiches, and salads.

Lankowski said First Watch’s Boston team will start each morning juicing fresh fruits and vegetables to make their signature fresh juices.

First Watch opened their first New England location back in January last year in Hanover.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

