MA court rules in favor of center providing controversial skin shocks

BOSTON — A residential home for people with autism and severe intellectual and intellectual disabilities can administer controversial electric skin shocks on new patients with court approval, the Massachusetts’ Supreme Judicial Court ruled Friday.

“Thus, the department may not prospectively ban the use of level three aversives for all new patients, in the absence of changed circumstances, without running afoul of the consent decree,” reads the ruling.

Advocates and some former residents of Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton have protested for years against the use of shocks.

Currently, the center is the only place in the U.S. that administers the shocks.

Electric shocks and other “aversive conditioning” strategies were once widely accepted.

But leading medical and behavioral groups call the shocks outdated at a time when positive reinforcement, behavioral modification and prescription drugs have proved more effective.

Still, some parents in Massachusetts have said the shocks have helped halt dangerous, self-injurious behavior.

As of 2020, about 45-50 people were receiving shocks.

Friday’s ruling noted that currently no children are receiving shocks.

“This case thus involves a heart-wrenching issue: continue to protect a controversial practice that has widely been criticized, or pave the way for its prohibition at the risk of subjecting these vulnerable patients to a life of sedation and restraint, or extreme self-injury,” the ruling said.

The state barred new patients from getting shocks in 2011 through regulations.

But the ruling Friday said those regulations cannot interfere with a 1987 decree allowing limited use of the shock devices.

The ruling says department can contest individual decisions - or await a potential legislative ban.

“If the department seeks to get out from under the decree, it must either wait for a legislative solution, provide more robust evidence that electric skin shock is outside the standard

of care than the record it relied upon in 2016, or establish an ongoing record of good faith regulatory conduct toward JRC,” the ruling says. “In the interim, of course, the department is always free to intervene in any individual substituted judgment proceeding where it objects to the use of the GED for a particular patient.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group