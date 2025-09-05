Lynn Police respond to video of officer becoming ‘suddenly incapacitated’ during a call for service

LYNN, Mass. — Lynn Police say an officer who was “suddenly incapacitated” while responding to a call for service has been placed on administrative leave.

The department responded Friday to a video circulating online that appears to show an officer struggling to stand up.

“While we do not typically comment on ongoing investigations, we believe it is important to address public concern,” Chief Christopher Reddy wrote in a press release on the department’s Facebook page. “Based on evidence collected to date-including a review of body-worn camera footage and consultation with medical professionals-it appears the officer experienced a medical related episode.”

Police did not disclose any further details of incident.

Boston 25 News has requested more information about the call for service, including the location, date, and the reason officers were called that night.

We have also requested the body worn camera footage and are awaiting a response.

No further information was immediately available.

