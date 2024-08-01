Lynn man arrested in Winthrop on drug charges

On Monday, July 29, Winthrop police arrested a man on charges of drug trafficking and resisting arrest, according to a statement from police.

Police executed three search warrants for the person, vehicle and cellphone of Luis De Dios Carvajal, 30, of Lynn.

According to the statement, while “conducting surveillance in the area of 200 Governor’s Drive,” police saw De Dios Carvajal exiting his vehicle.

Police say officers approached De Dios Carvajal to execute the search warrants. He attempted to run from the area but was caught and arrested.

While he was running away, police saw De Dios Carvajal drop something on the ground. Upon its location, the object proved to be a paper towel, containing two plastic bags filled with a powdery substance.

After a search of the vehicle, police say officers recovered approximately 32 grams of fentanyl and 48 grams of crack cocaine. They also found $1,933 in cash, three deposit receipts totaling $2,900, two cell phones, and De Dios Carvajal’s wallet.

De Dios Carvajal is charged with trafficking over 36 grams of Fentanyl, trafficking over 18 grams of Cocaine and resisting arrest. He is being held without bail at East Boston District Court, pending a dangerousness hearing.

