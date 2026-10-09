Luxury tailgate experience offered for Harvard-Yale game at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Football fans looking for a different kind of tailgate ahead of this year’s Harvard-Yale game can book a luxury experience at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston.

The hotel is offering “The Royal Tailgate” on Saturday, November 21, when Harvard and Yale face off at Fenway Park.

The package includes an overnight stay in the hotel’s 2,520-square-foot Royal Suite, along with 10 premium AURA tickets to the game.

Guests will also get a private Champagne and Caviar tailgate in the suite before heading to Fenway Park.

The experience includes complimentary valet parking, private transportation to Fenway, and access to the hotel’s spa after the festivities.

Guests can also add connecting rooms and spa treatments the following morning.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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