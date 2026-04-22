Lucky scratch: Worcester man wins $1 million on lottery ticket

BOSTON — Aramis Arias is celebrating a sizeable win.

The Worcester resident is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 Diamond Cashword” instant ticket game, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Arias chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes.

Aramis Arias (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

He told lottery officials that he plans to buy a house with the winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at Edgemere Mini Mart, 734 Grafton St. in Worcester.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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