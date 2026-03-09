Lucky scratch: Watertown resident wins $1 million on lottery ticket

BOSTON — Ahmed Abualsebah is celebrating a big win.

The Watertown resident is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$2,000,000 Stacked” instant ticket game, state lottery officials said Monday.

Abualsebah chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, officials said. He told lottery officials that he plans to invest in real estate with his winnings.

Ahmed Abualsebah (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

He purchased his winning ticket at Gulf, 117 Massachusetts Turnpike in Natick.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

The “$2,000,000 Stacked” instant ticket, which went on sale Feb. 17, includes four more instant prizes of $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

