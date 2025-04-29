Lucky scratch: Massachusetts woman wins $1M on lottery ticket

BOSTON — Sammantha Kheav-Pech is enjoying a big win.

A Lynn resident, Kheav-Pech is the first $1 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$15,000,000 Colossal Millions” instant ticket game, lottery officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

She chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.

Kheav-Pech told lottery officials that she plans on saving the winnings as well as sharing them with her family.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, 50 Bass Ave. in Gloucester.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group