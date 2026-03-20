Lucky scratch: Mass. woman wins cool $1M on lottery ticket

BOSTON — Sabrinna Marshall is having a great week.
Marshall, a Springfield resident, is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$10,000,000 Cashword” instant ticket game, lottery officials said in a statement.
Marshall chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes. She told lottery officials that she plans to help her family and make home improvements with the winnings.
She purchased her winning ticket at Big Y at 441 North Main St. in East Longmeadow.
The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.
The “$10,000,000 Cashword” instant ticket includes seven more instant prizes of $1 million.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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