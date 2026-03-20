Lucky scratch: Mass. woman wins cool $1M on lottery ticket

BOSTON — Sabrinna Marshall is having a great week.

Marshall, a Springfield resident, is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$10,000,000 Cashword” instant ticket game, lottery officials said in a statement.

Marshall chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes. She told lottery officials that she plans to help her family and make home improvements with the winnings.

Sabrinna Marshall (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

She purchased her winning ticket at Big Y at 441 North Main St. in East Longmeadow.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

The “$10,000,000 Cashword” instant ticket includes seven more instant prizes of $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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