Lucky scratch: Boston woman plans to buy a house after winning $1M on lottery ticket

BOSTON — Millana Neely-Ramos of Boston is celebrating a big win.

Neely-Ramos has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, lottery officials said in a statement.

Neely-Ramos chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, officials said.

Millana Neely-Ramos (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

She told lottery officials that she plans to invest the winnings and eventually buy a house.

She purchased her winning ticket at Happy Super Mart, 122 Seaver St. in Dorchester.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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