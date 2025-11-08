Lowell Regional Water Utility responds to and repairs water main break

LOWELL, Mass. — The Lowell Regional Water Utility successfully repaired a water main break under Andover Street near the Tewksbury town line.

The break in the eight-inch water main was reported early Thursday morning, prompting an immediate response from the Department of Public Works Water Utility Division.

Crews worked for over 18 hours to locate and repair the break, which required cutting through a foot of concrete.

“This situation underscores the reality of our aging infrastructure,” said Lowell Chief Utility Officer Aaron Fox. “Our crews skillfully managed the shutoff, located the break, and completed the repair to restore service as fast as possible.

”City Manager Thomas A. Golden, Jr. praised the workers, stating, “Workers at the Lowell Regional Water Utility often have to act as first responders when our aging infrastructure fails, and I appreciate their hard work and dedication tremendously.”

The water main break was confirmed by a Water Department Foreman who responded immediately to the area of Andover Street and the Tewksbury town line. An emergency work crew was then dispatched to shut off the water flow to the broken main.

Due to the interconnectivity of the city’s aging water infrastructure, locating the appropriate shutoff valves can be time-consuming. The main was eventually shut off around 10 a.m., allowing crews to begin repairs.

Crews relied on decades-old maps to dig into Andover Street, first exposing the general area of the broken water main before digging further to pinpoint the exact leak. The damaged pipe section was swiftly cut out and replaced, restoring water service to all affected customers by approximately 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

