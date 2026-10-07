Lowell officials raising concerns over fire department staffing shortage

LOWELL, Mass. — Lowell city councilors are looking for solutions to what they describe as severe staffing concerns within the city’s fire department.

On Sunday, low staffing levels forced two fire stations to close for the day.

According to city records, firefighters used 527 sick days during the first 77 days of the fiscal year.

The department has also spent more than $1 million on overtime as a result of the staffing shortage.

Councilors discussed the issue during a recent meeting.

“I think the numbers are alarming ... trend in August was alarming,” said Councilor Belinda Juran. “And I’m particularly concerned with the increase in September.”

Councilor Vesna Nuon also agreed with these concerns.

“That’s alarming, that’s concerning, that is not sustainable,” Nuon said. “The rate we’re going at now ... we in trouble.”

Many councilors agreed that hiring additional firefighters could help address the issue and reduce the strain on the department.

The staffing challenges come as city leaders work to ensure adequate fire protection coverage while managing rising overtime costs and increasing sick leave usage within the department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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