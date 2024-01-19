Lowell man indicted for mother’s murder after alleged deadly assault

WOBURN, Mass — A 24-year-old Lowell man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the alleged assault that claimed the life of his mother in 2023.

A Middlesex Grand Jury indicted Michael Belous on an upgraded charge of murder in connection with the death of Elena Vainer, 51, of Reading, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Friday.

Belous was previously charged with assault and battery on a household or family member, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury after Vainer was found dead inside a Lowell home on July 17.

When officers arrived at the Main Street residence they found Vainer deceased with obvious bruising to her face and other apparent trauma, investigators say.

A preliminary investigation found that Vainer had visited her son at his condominium but at some point during the visit, a physical altercation occurred that resulted in Vainer being severely beaten and suffering multiple injuries to her head and neck, Ryan said. The next day, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined her cause of death was blunt force trauma and mechanical asphyxia.

“He was out of his mind. He was just screaming and acting strange,” said one neighbor.

Belous was held without bail during his arraignment on the murder charge.

The case continues to be investigated by the Lowell Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

