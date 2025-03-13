Lowell firefighter facing child pornography, sex trafficking charges

LOWELL, Mass. — A Lowell firefighter is facing criminal charges after he allegedly paid a juvenile for explicit images.

David R. Silva was arraigned Tuesday in Wrentham District Court on charges of possession of child pornography, posing or exhibiting a child in the nude, and trafficking a person under 18 for sexual servitude, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Silva’s behalf.

Silva, a 35-year-old resident of Chelmsford, is also a member of the Lowell Fire Department, the Lowell Sun reported.

In late December 2024, the victim’s parents told police that they were worried about their daughter’s inappropriate conversations with a man on Snapchat, according to the newspaper. It’s alleged that the man sent thousands of dollars to the victim through Venmo and Apple Pay in exchange for explicit images and videos.

An IP address associated with the Venmo account was traced to the Lowell Fire Station, while another IP address was linked to Silva’s home, the Sun’s report stated.

Silva is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on April 1.

He has since been released on $25,000 cash bail.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

