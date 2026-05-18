‘Love Is Blind’ coming to Boston this fall

BOSTON — Is love really blind?

Love Is Blind is returning for its 11th season — and this time, the hit dating show is heading to Boston.

The popular social experiment announced the news on Instagram, revealing that returning hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will bring the series to Beantown.

Each season follows a group of singles searching for love with one major twist: they date without ever seeing each other face-to-face.

Contestants communicate through isolated rooms known as the “pods,” where emotional connections are formed before physical appearances come into play.

After a series of dates, couples get engaged before finally meeting face to face. They then move in together, plan their wedding, and discover whether their connection can survive in the real world.

On their wedding day, each couple must decide if love truly is blind.

Previous seasons of the show have taken place in cities including Atlanta, Chicago, and Dallas.

A premiere date for Season 11 has not yet been announced, but the new season is expected to debut sometime this fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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