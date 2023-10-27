Lost necklace containing Plymouth mom’s ashes found by good Samaritan

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — After nearly a week of searching, a very special necklace containing the ashes of a Plymouth mother is back with its rightful owner.

Boston 25 News told you on Tuesday about 10-year-old Connor Datri, who wears a heart-shaped locket engraved with his mother, Lynelle Leonard’s, initials and fingerprint. Leonard tragically died in a car crash three years ago.

Connor was wearing that necklace while walking across the soccer field beside West Elementary School when he suddenly realized he no longer had it. Several people helped him search for it, but none were successful.

Melissa Moriarty, Connor’s grandmother, said this is one of the few remnants he has of his mother.

Lou Asci began looking for the precious pendant after a friend of his saw our story and suggested he go looking for it. He joined several other good Samaritans who looked for the lost necklace.

Over the course of 3 days, Lou searched the field with his metal detector. On Thursday night after two hours of searching, he got a hit.

“I was just about ready to finish that quadrant of the field and that’s when I got the hit,” Asci said. “When I got the hit, it was a big, high-tone signal, and I immediately thought it was a quarter. And then, I saw the heart shape.”

He reached out to Moriarty and reunited Connor with the locket.

“I know that it was a heartbreaking thing. I can tell it was an emotional thing for both of them,” Asci said. “And it was kind of emotional for me, too. It was something that had to be done. I can’t just let this go. If I have the ability to help, I’ll do it.”

Both Connor and his grandmother were all smiles when the pendant was finally returned.

“Connor just wants to thank everyone for looking, and he’s very happy that he has his mom back,” Moriarty said.

AMAZING UPDATE! 10-year-old #Plymouth boy’s locket containing mom’s ashes was found tonight on the soccer field by Lou Asci with his metal detector! ❤️ @boston25 https://t.co/OerXhOJdmo pic.twitter.com/8oCJXfsypH — Christine McCarthy (@ChristineMNews) October 27, 2023

