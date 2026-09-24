‘Loophole’: City councilors fight for greater oversight into Boston police technology, surveillance

BOSTON — As privacy concerns grow across the nation, Boston city councilors proposed changes aimed at increasing police oversight and their use of surveillance technology.

City Councilor Ben Weber is leading the effort, proposing amendments to the city’s surveillance ordinance passed in 2021 that would tighten rules surrounding emergency use of technology and require greater transparency when police switch technology vendors.

“We need to make sure those safeguards are in place to make sure these systems aren’t being abused,” Weber said.

Boston’s surveillance ordinance requires police to seek city council approval before adopting new surveillance technology. But concerns have emerged over the department’s reported use of social media monitoring tools and automated license plate reader systems.

The department reportedly cited “exigent circumstances” when it began using social media monitoring tools in 2023 and 2024 amid concerns about threats surrounding the 2024 elections. Weber’s proposal would clarify that such emergency circumstances are temporary and do not eliminate the requirement for council oversight.

“The proposed amendments would sort of tighten that up,” Weber said.

Weber has also raised concerns about police switching vendors without notifying the council. Boston ended a pilot with Flock Safety after the city determined the company was sharing information with outside entities contrary to its agreement with the city.

Boston later entered pilot agreements with automated license plate reader companies Motorola and Axon.

Weber said the proposed changes would require police to notify the council of vendor changes even when the underlying technology is similar. The amendment would also strengthen reporting requirements surrounding license plate reader systems.

“We want to make sure that people have the adequate training and we’re tracking searches like this,” Weber said.

Former Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Dan Linskey said the debate reflects a broader challenge for police departments and municipalities trying to balance public safety with privacy and accountability.

“It’s got to have good technology, good policies, good practices, good oversight and good auditing to keep it good,” Linskey said.

The ACLU of Massachusetts also called for greater transparency around surveillance technology.

“If the police department’s failed pilot with Flock shows us anything, it’s that local elected leaders and the public should be regularly informed about local use of surveillance technology like Flock cameras,” Gideon Epstein, Technology for Liberty Policy Counsel at the ACLU of Massachusetts, said in a statement.

Weber’s amendment was assigned to the City Council’s Government Operations Committee. The proposal could be reviewed through hearings or working sessions over the coming weeks or months before a final version returns to the full council for a vote. Weber said the goal is to complete that process before the end of the year.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Boston Police Department for comment.

Boston 25 also reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

A city spokesperson replied:

“We thank Councilor Weber for his leadership and continued partnership on these issues. The City is reviewing this proposal and will continue working with Councilors as they review the use of surveillance technology, including appropriate transparency measures and safeguards for Boston residents.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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