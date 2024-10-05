The Look. Foundation hosted its first annual Look. Walk to benefit children with autoimmune disorder

BOSTON — On Saturday, the Look. Foundation hosted its first annual Look. Walk at the Boston Common.

Nearly 350 people assembled at the city park to spread awareness for PANS/PANDAS autoimmune disorder.

What is PANS/PANDAS disorder? PANS (pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome) and PANDAS (pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections) typically occur after a child gets an infection, most commonly strep throat. This leads to the immune system mistakenly attacking healthy brain cells, leading to inflammation. The autoimmune system then begins to affect the child’s central nervous system, suddenly leading to changes in the child.

Some of the supporters at the event included longtime advocates Senator Patrick O’Connor and State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian. Alongside them, actress Kayla Caulfield, (CODA), sang the national anthem, while Look. Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Vitelli and Ian Gauch, a young adult healed from PANS, gave remarks.

If you’d like to support the foundation, please visit Look. Foundation (lookfoundation.org)

To learn more about PANS/PANDAS, visit https://pandasnetwork.org/understanding-pandas/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

