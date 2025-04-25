Longer lines, Extreme Demand Reported in Massachusetts as REAL ID ‘Deadline’ Approaches

BOSTON — Starting this May 7th, people who board flights must show a REAL ID if they plan to fly from U.S. airports.

The REAL ID is a driver’s license or identification card marked with a gold star in the right corner, which indicates the individual went through an extra layer of security and verification.

When May 7th arrives, the Transportation Security Administration will begin enforcing this law, but it doesn’t mean people only have until May 7th to obtain the ID.

The deadline and what it signifies has caused some confusion among those rushing to RMVs and AAA branch locations (for members only) throughout Massachusetts, according to AAA Northeast Senior Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop.

He told Boston 25 News that the confusion has contributed to more people flocking to AAA offices to get their REAL ID. “We’re pretty booked solid through the next couple of weeks,” he explained. “There is a real sense of urgency.”

Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said extreme customer demand is something RMVs across the state have experienced in the month of April.

On Friday, the average wait time for walk-ins and appointments at RMVs statewide was 38 minutes and 33 minutes, respectively. She indicated wait times could be longer at their busier service centers such as Revere and Boston’s Haymarket. Ogilvie said RMV staff have informed members of the public of the wait times once they arrive.

For those who don’t want to get caught in the last-minute rush to obtain a REAL ID, Schieldrop and Ogilvie shared several, helpful reminders.

If people have a trip on or soon after May 7th, and they don’t have a REAL ID already, they can still use a passport to move through TSA’s security checkpoints without issues.

They also advise people to review their travel plans, and if they have a trip planned for later in the year, then they can afford to wait until things slow down.

Schieldrop estimates fewer people will be trying to get a REAL ID in late May or early June. He explained, “Think about it on a case-by-case basis, ‘are you in a position where you might have to hop on a plane on short notice? Do you have family members who live out of state?’”

Once you get an appointment, Ogilvie recommends that people review the documents that are needed to attain the ID. Massachusetts identification (ID) requirements | Mass.gov She noted people who have had a name change since the issuance of a birth certificate or passport must show documentation like a divorce decree, marriage certificate or court paperwork that indicates this change.

Ultimately, the REAL ID allows people to board domestic flights and enter certain federal buildings, but a standard driver’s license will remain a valid form of identification for everything else.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

