A local food influencer who was critically injured in a chain reaction crash more than two months ago is ready for the next step in his recovery.

His family told Boston 25 News they’re facing obstacles in finding a rehab facility that will take the 36-year-old.

Joey Calcavecchia, known as ‘Roaming Foodie’, was flown to Tufts Medical Center on May 14th.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury in a three-car pile-up on 93 North in Andover caused by a deer that darted across the highway.

Calcavecchia spoke with Boston 25 News from his hospital room on Friday.

“It’s a long experience,” he said. “You could say I have a traumatic brain injury, but I don’t see how I have that.”

Calcavecchia is making progress with each day but is still facing challenges with muscle movement on his left side.

The Derry, New Hampshire, native said a big following on social media cheering him on has encouraged him.

“For that many people to actually care is wild to me,” said Calcavecchia. “I want to thank all of them for being so supportive.”

Calcavecchia is now eagerly awaiting to be discharged from the hospital.

‘Long experience’: Local food influencer critically injured in crash faces obstacles in recovery

His parents said it’s crucial that the next step in their son’s recovery happens soon.

“He’s ready. All he wants to do is get up and walk,” said father Joe Calcavecchia. “He needs a lot of rehab to get his left side working the way it should.”

The family is left feeling frustrated after learning that rehab facilities in Massachusetts won’t accept New Hampshire’s federally facilitated health insurance.

They haven’t found a single rehab facility in the Granite State that will take him either.

“He really needs very specialized treatment to expedite his treatment,” said Tufts Trauma Surgeon Dr. Nikolay Bugaev. “Due to some glitches in the system, we can’t really find a good place for him to go.”

Doctor Bugaev said the team of physical therapists, occupational therapists and nurses at Tufts are doing everything possible to help Joey.

However, he said rehab is an next essential step.

“I would say we have many months to go until he is completely recovered,” added Dr. Bugaev.

One of Joey’s nurses told Boston 25 News they’re trying to keep his spirits up in the meantime.

“If he’s on a bad crack with not wanting to be here or frustrated, you just bring up a restaurant, and he’s off to the races,” said Tufts nurse Brendan Knee. “Brightens him right up. He’s telling you everything on the menu and what to get.”

A GoFundMe page set up back in May has raised more than $122,000 for Calcavecchia.

His family believes every bit of it is going to be needed for the long term since there’s no telling when he’ll be able to work again.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group