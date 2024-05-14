DA: London woman arrested at Logan Airport after agents seize 70 pounds of marijuana before flight

BOSTON — A London woman was arrested at Logan International Airport for trafficking marijuana, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday.

Fareedat Folunsho, 19, of London, was ordered held on $1,500 bail on Monday after U.S. Customs and Border agents seized approximately 70 pounds of marijuana on Sunday before her flight back to the United Kingdom, Hayden said.

Folunsho is this the second passenger flying to the United Kingdom arrested at Logan Airport for trafficking marijuana in the last two months, Hayden said. Marijuana is illegal in the United Kingdom, where it has an illicit-market street value of about $5,000 per pound.

“These two arrests in a fairly short time span should make it quite clear to anyone else trying to fly marijuana to the U.K. through Boston that it’s not a good idea, to say the least. It didn’t work for these two women and it’s not likely to work for anyone else either,” Hayden said.

Folunsho was charged in Boston Municipal Court with trafficking marijuana between 50 and 100 pounds. Judge Joseph Griffin ordered Folunsho held on $1,500 bail and to surrender her passport. Folunsho will return to court on May 21 for a probable cause hearing.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, a Massachusetts state trooper was dispatched to the U.S. Customs Hall for a woman in custody, later identified as Folunsho, for attempting to fly back to the United Kingdom with approximately 70 pounds of marijuana.

Last month, a Michigan woman was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana in East Boston BMC after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized two large suitcases containing multiple vacuum-seal bags with approximately 74 pounds of marijuana.

