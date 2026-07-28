Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham surpasses 10K passengers; pilot extended

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Massport says its Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham has reached a major milestone, welcoming its 10,000th passenger just two months after launching service.

The remote terminal, which opened on June 1, allows travelers to complete TSA security screening in Framingham before boarding a secure shuttle directly to Logan Airport. Due to the pilot program’s early success, Massport announced it is extending the service through March.

“We couldn’t be happier with the success of the remote terminal over the last two months,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey. “Passengers have been loving the convenience of the service, not stressing about trying to drive into Boston and getting to ride on the airfield next to planes.”

Massport officials said feedback from travelers has been overwhelmingly positive and will help shape the program’s future.

Since opening, Massport has made several improvements, including operational changes to increase efficiency, earlier TSA security lane openings, and added amenities such as coffee machines. Officials are encouraging passengers to complete surveys after using the service to help guide future expansion plans.

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky praised the program’s impact on the region.

“The Framingham remote terminal has been a tremendous benefit for Framingham residents and travelers across MetroWest,” Sisitsky said. “Reaching 10,000 passengers in just two months demonstrates the strong demand for this service.”

The remote terminal is the first program of its kind in the region. Travelers can clear TSA security in Framingham, board a dedicated secure bus, and arrive at Logan Airport beyond the security checkpoint, streamlining the airport experience.

The service costs $9 per passenger and is currently available to travelers flying on Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways between 5:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Massport said there are plans to expand the program to additional airlines in the future.

Passengers can book tickets from 90 days to 90 minutes before their scheduled departure. After entering flight information, the system recommends a shuttle timed to arrive at Logan Airport at least 45 minutes before departure.

Massport says the pilot’s continued growth could help reduce traffic congestion around Logan Airport while making air travel more convenient for residents throughout MetroWest and beyond.

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