Logan Airport launches TSA PreCheck ‘touchless ID,’ letting travelers skip physical ID

BOSTON — Logan Airport has launched TSA Precheck Touchless ID, a new technology that allows travelers to pass through security checkpoints without presenting a physical passport or Real ID.

The system uses facial recognition to verify the identity of enrolled passengers.

The initiative, recently introduced by the Transportation Security Administration, aims to streamline the security process by using biometrics as a digital key.

To use the service, passengers must be enrolled in TSA Precheck and opt in through a participating airline’s mobile application.

Alberto Gomes, the transportation security manager at Logan Airport, said the system relies on airline partnerships to verify traveler identities.

“The passenger would opt in with the airline, once they opt in, enter passport info, the facial recognition, matching it to the passport on file with the airline,” Gomes said. “Then pulling the data from partners at customs.”

The technology is designed to decrease the time spent at security checkpoints. During a recent demonstration of the equipment, the process of verifying a traveler’s passport information and facial scan took less than 10 seconds.

Ryan Heidorn serves as the chief technology officer at the cybersecurity firm C3 Integrated Solutions.

He said the rollout at Logan reflects a broader change in how federal agencies manage identification. “It’s not just about shorter lines at Logan, it’s part of a longer-term shift for federal systems away from documentation-based identification,” Heidorn said.

Heidorn also noted that biometric systems are generally more reliable than traditional physical documents. “It’s also a lot more difficult to spoof or to have a forgery of biometric identification,” Heidorn said.

While the technology offers efficiency, it introduces different security considerations compared to traditional passwords.

Heidorn explained that biological data is permanent, which creates unique risks if a breach occurs. “So if your password gets breached and leaked online, you can change your password, but if your biometric template gets leaked online, it’s a lot harder to change your face, so there are some longer-term security and governance questions that arise,” he said.

To address privacy concerns, the TSA has implemented specific data retention protocols. Once a TSA officer clears a traveler’s image and verification is complete, the record is removed from the immediate display.

The agency then purges all traveler information from the system within 24 hours.

Travelers at Logan Airport can currently use the touchless system with Delta, American, United, and Alaska. To participate, passengers must be enrolled in TSA Precheck. Then they must enter their Precheck number into their airline profile and select the “Touchless ID” option within the respective carrier’s mobile application.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

