Logan Airport braces for uncertainty ahead of FAA flight reductions

BOSTON — At Logan Airport, they are bracing themselves for a lot of uncertainty.

As the government shutdown rages on with no end in sight, and Air Traffic Controllers continue to work without pay, the FAA has placed Logan Airport on a list of 40 major US airports that will see a ten percent reduction in flights starting Friday.

Travelers are already getting frustrated.

“I think people are going to be disrupted. Some airlines suggested you buy different tickets on different airlines for the same flight,” said Barry Florence of Delray, Florida.

“My concern is safety. Number one. And these air traffic controllers who are working extended hours, not getting paid, apparently, now. The stress on their lives,” said Lana Reuses of Vermont.

At Logan’s Delta gate at Terminal A, the big boards are showing some delays.

Travelers are hoping for the best as they check in.

At an event, Governor Maura Healey expressed frustration over the slow trickle of information from the federal government.

“The Trump Administration didn’t tell us. We read about it in the paper. Massport didn’t know; Massport read about it in the paper. So, I checked in with Massport, and they haven’t received any information about how this is going to be rolled out,” Governor Healey said.

As travelers board their flights out of Boston ahead of the flight reductions, there is concern about what the flight home will look like.

“Do you even know if that flight is going to take off on Tuesday?” I asked Karen Coffey of Manchester, NH.

“I don’t know, but I’m hopeful. As long as we’re safe. I want the right people doing the right jobs,” she said.

