Logan Airport border patrol agent charged with impersonating South Shore town manager

A Border Patrol officer has been charged with identity fraud after allegedly posing as town manager of a South Shore town to prevent people from decorating their cars with Christmas lights.

Christopher Marden, 36, of Holliston, allegedly impersonated the Plymouth town manager in an attempt to stop the car decorations, according to court documents.

Marden allegedly identified himself as town manager Derek Brindisi when he submitted the following complaint through a form on the Plymouth Police Department website on December 9, 2024:

“Multiple people on the Facebook Group “All things Plymouth” have reported having contact with Plymouth Police Department Officers regarding a violation of CMR and Chapter 90, more specifically wrapping there vehicle in multiple steady and blinking multicolored lights while in motion. The reports are the Officers are giving people praise for violating these regulations. Please address this ASAP and inform the public this is not allowed."

Court documents allege that officers directed the complaint to Plymouth Chief Police Dana Flynn. He then allegedly contacted Brindisi, who said he never sent that submission or request to the police department.

Police then tracked the sender’s IP address to a Border Patrol workstation at Logan Airport.

Investigators found that Marden had seemingly been active in the Facebook group and engaged in arguments.

Plymouth police contacted the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office, which told them they were conducting their own investigation.

Marden is due to appear in court next month to face the charges.

The case highlights concerns about identity fraud and misuse of authority, with further developments expected as Marden’s court date approaches.

Marden is facing one charge of identity fraud.

A summons was issued for Marden to appear in court on September 15. He is scheduled to be arraigned on October 16.

