Locals rally for ICE in Burlington, Senator Markey joins protestors against ICE and President Trump

DEDHAM, MASS. — U.S. Senator Ed Markey joined protestors speaking out against ICE on Saturday outside of the Tesla dealership in Dedham.

“I’m out here in solidarity with all of those people who are standing up and fighting against tyranny, fighting against the occupation of our cities,” Sen. Markey said.

While one protest against federal immigration enforcement was going on, another was happening in solidarity with ICE in Burlington.

Around two dozen protestors holding American flags and flags in support of President Donald Trump marched outside of the Burlington ICE facility Saturday.

“I wanted to come out here and show my support, show that America is behind ICE and we are very grateful for everything they are doing,” one protestor in Burlington said.

“I hate the way ICE agents are being treated,” he continued. “We can’t have nation without law and order so I’m very proud to be here.”

The fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, which the Trump administration has labeled an act of self-defense, has brought more people to the same location in Dedham where protestors have been gathering for the past year.

“It’s because ICE is going to become a more obvious presence in our state and we are adamantly opposed to them, just in the same way Minneapolis is opposed to them coming into our city for no good reason,” said a protestor.

Markey said he’ll continue to back those who don’t want to see ICE agents in Massachusetts neighborhoods.

“American people don’t want to have an occupation force in our cities that makes Donald trump and Kristi Noem feel good but is terrorizing the citizens of our country,” Market said.

Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Friday that the U.S. border is the most secure it’s ever been.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

