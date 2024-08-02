Local woman starts pet food pantry in Arlington

A stay-at-home mom in Arlington started a passion project during COVID and it’s blossomed into an effort to help families, shelters, and rescues in our area.

LeeAnna Pallet said she was reading articles about the need for food pantries for pets and the lack of space available. She decided to start one in her own basement. Since then, it’s become a big source for local families and rescues in need of pet food, and supplies.

Now Pallet says she gets tons of food and can’t get it out fast enough! She started a Facebook page and website that shows where the pop-up pantries are and how you can donate.

“Like when people come and pick up food for me, and they show me pictures of their dogs or their cats. It’s just so great,” she explained. “You know, going through COVID especially, you know being locked up with your pets was just, like the over-saving thing.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group