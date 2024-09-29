Local teen flying to special treatment in Los Angeles celebrated after 71st and final flight

BOSTON — A local teen who’s been continually flying across the country for medical treatment was given a celebration when he landed at Logan Airport after his 71st and final flight Saturday.

Fourteen-year-old Evan Frichette has suffered through life-threatening food allergies and has been flying to Los Angeles, California every six to eight for treatment since 2021.

His grandmother even came out of retirement to help pay the expenses. She reached out to JetBlue who’s been helping since.

On Saturday, Evan returned to boston from his final treatment and was surprised with a celebration from his friends at the airport.

“It’s amazing because now I can do the things I want, when I want,” Evan described. “A few weeks ago I got invited to go to a theme park with two of my friends and in the past I would’ve had to say no but because of all this I was able to do it.”

In celebration, JetBlue surprised Evan with upgrades on his 71st and final flight and presented him with a $1000 JetBlue Vacations certificate.

