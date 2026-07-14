The World Cup has taken the Boston area by storm, and that includes fans of all ages and sizes.

The Learning Experience, an early education center and daycare, is introducing children to soccer through the “Little Goal Getters” program.

“Our Little Goal Getters program is our enrichment program run through the summer as part of our proprietary curriculum here at The Learning Experience, and it aims toward introducing infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children to athletics such as basketball, tennis, a little bit of bowling, soccer, and just aiding in those early skills,” Noreen Mulligan, lead preschool teacher, said.

Local preschoolers get in on World Cup action in ‘Little Goal Getters’ program

One child told Boston 25 News, “I learned about soccer and I’m so proud.”

The preschool kids laughed and smiled as they tried to score goals against each other one-on-one, but there are many developmental benefits behind that fun.

“Nothing is done in a vacuum,” Mulligan said. “Those moments of them kicking the ball are building the gross motor skills for jumping and moving and doing things later in life, as well as to build their confidence.”

The kids shared their soccer tips with Boston 25’s Lauren Walsh.

“You kick it to your friend and then the friend kicks it back.”

“You have to go and kick it inside of the goal.”

“You kick it with your foot. You have to kick it and then stop it back.”

Local preschoolers get in on World Cup action in ‘Little Goal Getters’ program

The World Cup was a direct catalyst behind the program and the kids’ interest in soccer.

“We’ve heard quite a bit about the World Cup, so that bled into us doing the soccer program with them, and saying things like, ‘Remember now, kick it like Ronaldo,’” Mulligan said. “And that was really exciting for them.”

The World Cup continues on Boston 25 with the final set for Sunday, July 19 at 3:00 p.m.

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