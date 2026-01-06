Local politicians mark the 5th anniversary of January 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON — Today marks five years since the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

On that day, President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol in protest as Congress affirmed the 2020 election victory for former Democratic President Joe Biden.

“After this, we’re going to walk down - and I’ll be there with you - we’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators, and congressmen and women. We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to with strength...and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have lawfully been slated. I know everyone will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically, make your voices heard.” — President Donald Trump

On that day, Trump also encouraged his then Vice President, Mike Pence, to also protest the results of the election in which Pence said he did not have the authority to determine which votes should be counted and which should not be. Pence was inside the Capitol affirming the results when the insurrection happened.

Five police officers involved in the protection of the Capitol that day died in the aftermath of the attacks. A protestor, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by police as she attempted to breach the House chamber while three other protestors were also killed.

On January 13, a week later, the House of Representatives, by a vote of 232 to 197, adopted an article of impeachment against the President for the incitement of insurrection.

At his Senate trial in February, which began three weeks after he left office on January 20, Trump was acquitted.

When President Donald Trump was elected and sworn in for a second term in 2025, he pardoned the 1,500 who had been charged after the insurrection.

In a statement, Senator Ed Markey stated that it’s important that Americans not forget what happened on that day, and the enduring consequences of the insurrection.

“Five years ago, Donald Trump incited a viclous MAGA mob to storm the United States Capitol with one goal: to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Fortunately, Trump and his gang of bigoted, violent extremists failed in their mission to undermine our democracy that day. But Trump continues to bear direct responsibility for this disgraceful, dangerous attack, which forever scarred our political system and our nation. We cannot, and must not, forget what happened on January 6, 2021, and the enduring consequences of that terrible day. Trump’s MAGA mob attacked the brave officers of the Capitol Police with metal pipes, baseball bats, and chemical sprays, resulting in the death of several officers and injuries to more than 140 members of law enforcement. On the first day of his second term, Trump pardoned the January 6 rioters, including violent criminals convicted of assaulting officers, undermining our democracy, and condoning political violence. Trump and his supporters continue to rewrite the truth of that tragic day, whitewashing the violence of the riot and hailing those who carried Confederate flags and symbols of white supremacy through the halls of the Capitol as ‘patriots.’ But true American patriots stand up for democracy. True American patriots don’t bend the knee to wannabe kings. Every American must denounce the actions of those who chose to subvert our Constitution on January 6 and condemn those who continue to side with lawlessness and authoritarianism over the basic principles of American democracy: equality, freedom, and the peaceful transfer of power. Our future depends on it.” — Senator Ed Markey

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley also released a statement, saying she would never forget what it looked like inside the Capitol that day - and the event was an ultimate “stain in American history.”

“Today marks five years since a violent white supremacist mob of insurrectionists, incited and emboldened by Donald Trump, attacked our Capitol—and with it, the very principles that make our country whole: freedom, democracy, equality. I will never forget what it was like to be inside the Capitol complex that day. We did not know if we would make it home to our families. I grieve deeply for the officers killed in the line of duty and the aftermath of the attack. In the five years since, Donald Trump has attempted to dismantle our democracy at every turn and continues to operate with contempt for every person who calls this country home. Instead of facing accountability and making amends with those impacted on that harrowing day—Capitol police, Congressional staff, facilities workers, members of Congress, and the public writ large—Trump has attempted to erase and whitewash what took place on January 6th, pardoned more than 1,500 insurrectionists who desecrated our Capitol, and continued to spread lies, incite violence, and embolden organized white supremacist violence. And it is no coincidence that on the eve of the anniversary of Trump’s attempt to overthrow American democracy, he is attempting to overthrow a foreign government in Venezuela in a brazen violation of our Constitution and international law. Trump disregarded Congress as a co-equal branch of government five years ago, and he is defying Congress and violating his oath of office again today. The January 6th insurrection will forever be a damning stain in American history, and we must never abdicate our responsibility to pursue accountability for everyone involved and tell the truth about what happened that day. As Donald Trump continues his march toward authoritarianism and attacks on our fundamental principles, I will keep using every tool at my disposal to do just that.” — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

Representative Seth Moulton, who is running for U.S. Senate, quoted a tweet about insurrectionists gathering to march to honor the January 6 insurrection, saying “I lived January 6, 2021. Insurrectionists shouldn’t be walking free. They definitely shouldn’t be marching back to the Capitol. @realDonaldTrump’s pardons are a disgrace and a direct insult to our democracy."

“Five years ago today, Donald Trump ignited a violent mob to attack the Capitol and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Last year, Donald Trump pardoned over 1,500 of those insurrectionists. It’s an assault on American democracy,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Congressman Chris Pappas said he remained grateful five years later for the courageous U.S. Capitol Police and their partners who took action that day to ensure our democracy and our institutions held strong.

“Five years ago violent insurrectionists stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the results of a free and fair election. They assaulted over 140 law enforcement officers, resulting in the deaths of five and seriously injuring many more. I remain incredibly grateful for our courageous U.S. Capitol Police and their partners who took action that day to ensure our democracy and our institutions held strong. I remain vehemently opposed to President Trump’s pardoning of nearly 1,500 individuals who had been convicted or charged for their roles on this day, including assaulting police. History will not be rewritten, and this dark day must always be remembered for what it was: a direct assault on our democracy. Together, we fight to ensure that rule of law and the truth always prevail.” — Congressman Chris Pappas

