Local, national tourism bracing for a dip in international travelers this Summer, says WTTC

BOSTON — With the summer season right around the corner, experts are preparing for a roughly $12.5 billion projected drop nationwide in tourism this year.

Locally, Boston tourism leaders are also preparing for fewer international travelers this summer.

“We’ve seen a little bit of a slip in the economy, I’ll be honest with you,” said Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of Meet Boston. “We are bracing for the fact we could see slightly lower visitor numbers this summer... Just the uncertainty with the politics right now could have an impact.”

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the US could lose roughly $12.5 billion in international travel in 2025. The projection would bring totals to $169 billion in 2025, compared to $181 billion in 2024.

Victor Matheson, professor of economics at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, has been tracking this trend all year.

“This is not a surprise at all,” said Matheson Saturday. “We’ve seen lots of people, for example, from Canada say, ‘Look if you’re going to treat our country with disrespect, there are a lot of other places besides the US to engage in tourism.’”

He told Boston 25 over the weekend that the US saw a record number of 7 million international travelers just last August.

While it may be a hit to the wallets of the tourism sector, it may bring lower prices in some instances due to less demand.

This spring, Sheridan has been working with other regional directors of tourism who are also preparing for a potential dip.

She directed Bostonians, “Maybe go a little bit above and beyond to make sure we make those international visitors feel like this is a place for them... We want them to know Boston is a welcoming city for all.”

A full list of events scheduled this summer in Boston can be found at Meet Boston | Your Official Guide to Boston.

