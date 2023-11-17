Local man uses severance from being laid off to start a charter bus company out of Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Getting you from point A to point B. That’s the mission of one local business owner who started his own coach service. He’s always had a love for buses—and he drove that passion into his career.

To understand Reynaldo Pitts, you have to back up to his early years. Reynaldo says he was fascinated watching his uncle drive for the MBTA. He followed in his footsteps, driving through Boston’s windy, narrow, and traffic-choked streets as a driver himself for nearly a dozen years.

“You’re trying to drive a bus,” said Reynaldo Pitts, owner of Motherland Coach. “You have passengers coming on board, on and off wanting to get stops. But it helped develop my customer service, which then also drove my love for busses.”

In search of a management role---Reynaldo put his bussing career in park and found took a leadership position with a mobile phone company.

“I was in management and thrived, learned the business, learned sales, got really strong in sales, very strong sales background,” said Pitts.

When COVID hit, the mobile company Reynaldo was working for was franchising out some of its stores. He was either going to be demoted or offered a severance. He took the severance and bought a coach bus.

“And here I am, owner, owner of Motherland Coach,” said Pitts. “And we are we are rolling.”

Reynaldo proudly called his company Motherland Coach---representing the beginning of his new journey. The fleet has grown to three charter busses and two SUV’s. He’s bussing athletic teams for a local high school, does limo service, and also charters for cruise ships—especially out of the Black Falcon Pier in the Seaport.

Instead of making the bus drivers do the taxing work, Reynaldo hired luggage handlers to quickly move suitcases and passengers—resulting in his busses turning more quickly than other companies.

“I took them under my wing and gave them an opportunity,” said Pitts.

Reynaldo’s other business tactic is putting his employees—not customers first.

“If your employee is miserable because you’re so focused on the customer, guess what? They’re going to quit,” said Pitts. “And now you have no bus, which now you’re going to have no customers.”

Reynaldo says he wants to add more purple buses to his fleet. He admits the color wasn’t his first choice. But it was the first bus he could afford…Motherland... A tribute to his roots.

‘When people see it, they can think back to where they come from and how they started out,” said Pitts.

