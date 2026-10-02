The Local Life – Fall Fix-up: Altitude Roofing

The Local Life host Anna Rossi is joined by Altitude Roofing for our Fall Fix-Up week to share a helpful checklist of things homeowners should inspect before winter arrives.

From your roof and gutters to the attic and signs of moisture or poor ventilation, learn what to look for now to help protect your home through the colder months ahead.

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