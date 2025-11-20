Local leaders respond to state clarification of paramedic, EMT oversight at youth sporting events

CARVER, Mass. — According to local EMT and paramedic leaders, Massachusetts issued a notice Tuesday telling providers across the state that only licensed professionals can oversee details at youth sporting events.

The notice from the Department of Health and obtained by Boston 25 reads in part:

“When school districts are seeking to hire EMTs to staff interscholastic football or other sports games, they must make their arrangements with a licensed ambulance or EFR service, and that service must deploy an EMT or Paramedic who is on duty for the service at the time of the game. Individual EMS personnel may not hire themselves out to staff such games as EMTs or Paramedics.”

Michael Ryan, chief of Carver EMS, told Boston 25 Wednesday that all ambulance services and healthcare organizations got the state notice Tuesday.

“The regulations are the regulations,” he said on Wednesday. “We have to abide by them.”

He continued, “A lot of it has been a surprise because [workers] didn’t realize this was part of the regulations. That is something they are trying to clarify to make sure that our staff aren’t out there doing anything they’re not supposed to.”

Ryan told Boston 25 that this policy has been in place for years, and the state was clarifying.

Phil Petit, the national director of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics, oversees more than 13,000 union members in over 30 states. Their headquarters are in Quincy.

“Somebody must’ve given poor patient care or there was a poor outcome,” said Petit on Wednesday.

He fears this notice could set a precedent for limited EMT and paramedic work in the future.

Petit finished, “This does take away revenue and income stream while times are tough. But, I think everyone needs to remember the guidance is based on patient care.”

Unlicensed EMTs and paramedics are able to work as first responders at sporting events, but their response actions are limited.

Boston 25 reached out to the state for more information on the notice and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

