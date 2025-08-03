Local Food Pantry Expands its Community Footprint Amid Federal, State Funding Uncertainty

WAYLAND, Mass. — The Sudbury Community Food Pantry (SCFP) will soon celebrate a milestone in its 35-year history, as the nonprofit organization will have its first permanent space on the Wayland-Sudbury line.

Since its inception, SCFP has operated out of a 500-foot space in the basement of Ascension Parish on Concord Road in Sudbury, serving 85 cities and towns in the Metrowest, according to SCFP’s Executive Director John Thomas.

Thomas said the smaller space didn’t allow them to effectively serve their clients’ needs anymore. As a result, they began to search for the pantry’s new home five years ago.

“Commercial real estate in this area is pretty expensive and hard to come by, so there were a lot of starts and stops,” explained Thomas.

Eventually, they found the 3,250 square foot building on Boston Post Road in Wayland. Through community and philanthropic donations, Thomas said they were able to secure it, meaning they’ll now be able to serve their clients without incurring debt.

It’ll also afford them flexibility with day-to-day operations.

“Owning our own building... our own parking lot means we can dictate when we want to serve our clients,” Thomas said.

Sometime in the future, Thomas said the nonprofit will look to expand their hours of operation.

These changes come amid uncertain times in the U.S. and here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Both Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are facing historic funding cuts with the passage of the Trump Administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. They are two federal programs that the pantry’s clientele depends on heavily.

Thomas said the pantry is also facing uncertainty with state funding after Governor Maura Healey passed the fiscal year 2026 Massachusetts state budget last month. In the budget, $125 million in local earmarks were withheld, which includes $100,000 intended to support the pantry’s infrastructure.

Despite the unpredictable financial landscape, Thomas wanted to reassure the individuals and families they serve that they don’t have to worry about SCFP falling by the wayside. He said the pantry is in a unique position,“We’ve never been reliant on public funding. We have a very generous donor base in this community, and that’s allowed us to sort of buck the trend.”

Thomas said the space has recently undergone extensive renovations such as gutting the building’s interior and replacing its leaking roof. He said it will be open to clients on August 19th.

If you’re interested in donating to and/or volunteering with SCFP, visit their website at https://www.sudburyfoodpantry.org/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

