Local farm purchases popular South Shore ice cream shop

WHITMAN, Mass. — A popular ice cream shop that served up frozen treats on the South Shore for more than 60 years has been purchased by a local farm, officials said.

Hornstra Farms, of Norwell, purchased Whitman’s Peaceful Meadows stand, store, and 55 acres of land at an auction Tuesday for $1,750,000, according to the Whitman Police Department.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote, “Something big going on at Peaceful Meadows today. Just tried to bid $2 for a cone and it didn’t go well.”

Earlier this summer, JJ Manning Auctioneers announced that the owners of Peaceful Meadows were willing to sell the business after 61 years.

Next up for auction will be a single-family and two-family home that sits across across Bedford Street.

The Peaceful Meadows location in Plymouth remains open and is not for sale.

