Local expert discusses impact of AI  chatbots and youth mental health

The Federal Trade Commission is asking companies that provide AI-powered chatbots to explain how they measure, test, and monitor potential negative impacts of this technology on children and teens. Regulators are especially focused on the risks of chatbots being used as companions.

So how should parents and educators navigate kids using AI — and can it be used safely?

Youth Villages’ top child psychologist, Dr. Jaque Cutillo, joined Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh live during Boston 25 News Now at 3 to share perspective.

Dr. Cutillo noted there can be a direct connection between AI and mental health for young people. In a recent warning, she wrote that the technology lacks “empathy, nuance, and safety.”

When asked what parents should keep in mind if their children are using AI, Dr. Cutillo emphasized monitoring for warning signs that the technology could be having a negative impact — and keeping an open conversation with kids about their online interactions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group