Local couple devastated by hit and run driver, desperate for answers

A couple is in desperate need of help after a hit and run driver left them in the middle of the road severely injured and now unable to work.

“Right now, this person is driving around, and if they’re capable of doing what they did that Saturday night, they’re capable of doing it again and hurting somebody else,” said Brandon Petersen of Nashua, New Hampshire.

Petersen and his fiancé, Vanta Khamdy were out on a date night Saturday, September 16th. They just had dinner in Burlington, MA, near the Burlington Mall. They were on their motorcycle on the Middlesex Turnpike approaching a red light when an SUV struck them from behind. The couple was thrown from the bike.

“How could just leave someone there? You just hit somebody and to just take off without helping or stopping anything,” Khamdy said. “I’ve been having nightmares ever since. I can’t sleep. I can’t really eat much. I just keep going over it again and again in my head.”

Khamdy’s left arm was mangled. Peterson suffered a punctured lung and several broken ribs.

After days in the hospital, both are still recovering and undergoing intensive physical therapy. They’re small business owners who run a repair business. The medical bills are mounting.

“It’s a trying time. It’s not easy,” Petersen said. “We’re small business owners. So, we don’t have the kind of insurance that we need. So, we’re really just trying our best to hang in there and move forward from this.”

“Please come forward and turn yourself in,” Khamdy said. “We do need help. Without knowing who it is we’re just gonna continue suffering and wondering who is it that hit us. And, if they did this to us, I’m pretty sure they can do this to somebody else.”

The only information they have about the driver is from a witness who saw a dark colored SUV weaving in and out of traffic. If you were in the Burlington area the evening of Saturday September 16th and saw anything, please call Burlington Police at 782-272-1212. You can also contact the Michael Kelly Personal Injury Attorney firm at 617-444-4444.

The couple has set up a GoFundMe account to help the medical expenses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

