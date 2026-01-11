Local business strategist helps solopreneurs search into their stars for success

One-person businesses—or solopreneurs—are growing faster than ever. AI is helping boost that trend. A local woman is helping those businesses and small business owners stand out in the new year—-by looking into their stars.

“Are you in the $50 million range?,” Kim Woods asked her client.

Kim Woods is a business strategist—who helps business owners achieve their goals by following their personal astrological chart.

“I want to make sure that they can be as powerful as who they are just with their own gifts, with their energetic alignment, with their precise actions for them,” said Woods, a Master Astrologer and Business Strategist.

Woods works with business owners to create their specific marketing and sales plans—while staying aligned with their stars--to properly time out their business moves.

“And it’s a combination of the two that people can take immediate action while we’re working on those longer term, let’s remove this block, let’s clear this obstacle,” said Woods.

Major companies like Amazon and McDonald’s use astrology—-and then so do micro-companies like Crista Grasso’s.

“So she was able to look in the stars specifically around timing and most favorable timing for things to say you’re not actually missing anything if you don’t do this right now, you’re actually going to get better results if you take the time to go inward right now and then you really ramp that up towards the middle of 2026,” said Crista Grasso, founder of Lean Scaling Co.

Grasso says in the past two years working with Woods, her bottom line has increased two and a half times. She says AI has also been a major factor in her growth.

“I feel like when you understand yourself well and you understand strategically how to leverage ai or have it amplify what you do, it actually is an opportunity that we have not seen in decades,” said Grasso.

In fact, many business owners are seeing the opportunity of AI. US census data reported nearly 30 million solopreneurs now generate $1.7 trillion for the economy. But in a flooded market, Grasso learned how to stand out.

“You want to use it to amplify who you already are, not to define who you are,” said Grasso. “And that’s where I see people getting lost in the noise.”

And Woods advises her clients to stay true to themselves if they want to succeed in 2026.

“It’s filled with opportunity,” said Woods. “The key is going to how aligned are you to your own rhythms, your own schedule, your own tempo, your own way to meet your clients or your own needs.”

The number of solopreneurs is expected to climb in 2026; however, many struggle to earn consistent income in the first few years. In a survey done by Gusto, the average first year pay for solopreneurs was about $41,000.

