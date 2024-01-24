LIVE UPDATES: Trump and Biden win New Hampshire primaries

LATEST NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY RESULTS HERE

Granite Staters flocked to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the pivotal 2024 first-in-the-nation primary, which pitted former President Donald Trump against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Trump defeated Haley in the Republican primary, according to the Associated Press. Biden emerged as the winner in the Democratic primary. Hayley vowed not to drop out of the race for president after falling to Trump.

The former president clinched his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 GOP nomination after knocking out most of the field with a commanding win in Iowa. His GOP rival Nikki Haley, meanwhile, came up short in her effort to capitalize on her strength with independent and anti-Trump voters eager for a fresh voice to lead the party.

Biden prevailed even though he wasn’t on the ballot. His supporters mounted a write-in campaign on his behalf to avoid a loss, even though the contest awards no delegates because it violates the national party rules he pushed for.

The New Hampshire primary officially became a one-on-one race on Sunday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 race for president and endorsed Trump.

The small town of Dixville Notch in northern New Hampshire cast the first ballots of the primary at midnight -- a tradition that dates back to 1960. Most polling areas in New Hampshire opened as early as 6 a.m. and some remained open as late as 8 p.m.

Jan. 23, 2024, 10 p.m.:

If voters were looking for a magnanimous victory speech from Trump, they didn’t get it Tuesday night.

“You can’t let people get away with (expletive),” Trump railed as he criticized Haley for failing to exit the race after he won New Hampshire’s GOP primary.

From the stage, former candidate and now-Trump backer Vivek Ramaswamy declared the race over.

But if Trump is looking to pivot to the general election, he didn’t do so Tuesday.

Instead, he repeated lies about the 2020 election and slammed those who voted for Haley, saying they only did so “‘cause they want me to look as bad as possible.”

Jan. 23, 2024, 9:30 p.m.:

Trump is lacing into Haley as he celebrates his win in the New Hampshire primary.

Unlike his election night speech in Iowa, where he called for unity, Trump is making clear his fury that Haley is not dropping out after finishing second.

“This is not your typical victory speech, but let’s not have someone take a victory when she had a very bad night,” Trump said, complaining that Haley came in third in Iowa “and she’s still hanging around.”

“I don’t get too angry. I get even,” he told a crowd of supporters packed into a steamy hotel ballroom.

Jan. 23, 2024, 9 p.m.:

Haley didn’t win New Hampshire, but she says her 2024 campaign is full steam ahead regardless.

Appearing at her election night party Tuesday, Haley thanked New Hampshire “for the love, the kindness, the support and a great night.”

Haley congratulated Trump on his victory, saying, “He earned that, and I want to acknowledge that.”

But Haley said that the GOP race “is far from over.” She vowed to take her “scrappy” campaign onward to her home state of South Carolina, which holds its GOP primary next month.

Haley also took a swipe at Trump for appearing to confuse her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying that his avowed confidence that he would score higher than her on a competency test should mean that he “should have no problem standing on a debate stage with me.”

Jan. 23, 2024, 8:30 p.m.:

Haley has finished second in New Hampshire to Trump, a setback in her effort to reset the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor, who invested significant time and financial resources in the state, ramped up her criticism of Trump after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race and she became the sole GOP alternative to him. But the appeal ultimately failed to resonate with enough voters, and she’s in a weakened position heading into a primary in her home state.

Jan. 23, 2024, 8 p.m.:

Donald Trump won New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation Republican primary on Tuesday, while President Joe Biden was hoping to avoid embarrassment by prevailing in a Democratic primary where he isn't even on the ballot.

The former president clinched his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 GOP nomination after knocking out the rest of the field with a commanding win in Iowa. GOP rival Nikki Haley, meanwhile, came up short in her effort to capitalize on her strength with independent and anti-Trump voters eager for a fresh voice to lead the party.

On the Democratic side, Biden supporters have mounted a write-in campaign on his behalf to avoid a loss, even though the contest awards no delegates because it violates the national party rules he pushed for.

Jan. 23, 2024, 7:30 p.m.:

Donald Trump is holding an eight percent lead over Nikki Haley as early GOP primary results filter in from New Hampshire.

In the Democratic primary, the majority of votes were being tallied as “unprocessed write-ins.” Ultimately, those votes will presumably be credited to President Biden, whose name didn’t appear on the ballot.

Jan. 23, 2024, 7 p.m.:

Most polling locations in New Hampshire are now closed for the evening. Some spots will remain open to voters until 8 p.m.

Results in the GOP primary election battle between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are expected to roll in.

Jan. 23, 2024, 6:15 p.m.:

At least 10 communities in the Granite State have requested more ballots as Donald Trump and Nikki Haley face off in Tuesday’s GOP primary.

The New Hampshire’s Secretary of State’s Office confirmed that Hanover, Hopkinton, Holderness, Amherst, Brentwood, Concord, Hollis, Newmarket, Windham, and Manchester have asked for additional ballots.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office said voter “turnout looks strong!”

Jan. 23, 2024, 5:15 p.m.: About 4 in 10 Republican voters identify immigration as the most important issue facing the U.S. By contrast, 3 in 10 Republican voters say the economy is their priority, according to AP VoteCast.

About 7 in 10 say immigrants do more to hurt the country than help it. And 8 in 10 favor building a wall along the southern border.

AP VoteCast is a survey of more than 1,890 New Hampshire voters who were taking part in the Republican primary and 873 Democratic primary voters. The survey is conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

New Hampshire has a bigger percentage of unaffiliated voters than Iowa.

Jan. 23, 2024, 2:57 p.m.: Dean Phillips shakes hands at voting site

Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips was spotted earlier in the day shaking the hands of poll workers and voters at a school gymnasium in Derry.

The Minnesota congressman entered the race in October in an event outside New Hampshire’s statehouse, saying, “It is time for the torch to be passed to a new generation of American leaders.”

Phillips is highly unlikely to wrest the Democratic presidential nomination away from Biden, even if the president suffers an embarrassing loss Tuesday in a state where he’s not even on the ballot. Still, his run offers a symbolic challenge to national Democrats trying to project the idea that there is no reason to doubt the president’s electability.

Jan. 23, 2024, 2 p.m.: Democratic voter says he’s ‘absolutely’ excited to support Biden

Democrat Durwood Sargent, 79, cast a write-in vote for Biden on Tuesday and said he’d be excited to support him in the general election.

He said he wasn’t offended that the president kept his name off the ballot to comply with the Democratic National Committee’s new primary calendar that bumped New Hampshire from its first-in-the-nation spot.

“It’s not a big deal. They’ve made a big deal out of it. The president’s got a country to run,” he said.

Sargent said he’s “absolutely” excited to support Biden if he’s the nominee in November.

“He’s done tremendous stuff for this country,” he said. “In particular, he’s the first president to stand with striking workers.”

Jan. 23, 2024, 1:50 p.m.:

Former president Donald Trump met with supporters in New Hampshire outside a polling place in Londonderry. Trump spoke with reporters about a “wildcard” aspect to the New Hampshire primaries, which allows unenrolled registered voters to cast ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primaries.

“You have people who could vote that aren’t Republicans,” said Trump. “What’s that all about? I mean, nobody ever saw anything like that. But I love this state. We’ve done well here before.”

Jan. 23, 2024, 10 a.m.: Haley says her sweep of tiny Dixville Notch is a good start that gives her campaign momentum heading into the day.

“Right now we’ll take whatever we can take,” Haley told reporters while visiting a polling place in Hampton on Tuesday morning. She said she was grateful for the six registered voters in the resort town who turned out to vote for her.

Haley also vowed to continue with her campaign even if she doesn’t have a good night in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Nikki Haley speaking to reporters while visiting a polling place in Hampton on Tuesday morning

“We’re going to South Carolina. We have put in the ad buy. We are there. This has always been a marathon. It’s never been a sprint. We wanted to be strong in Iowa. We wanted to be stronger than that in New Hampshire. We’re going to be even stronger than that in South Carolina,” she said.

Jan. 23, 2024, 7 a.m.:

Polls have opened in New Hampshire, some voters waited in line beginning at 5 a.m. to cast their ballots.

It’s 5:59 am. These voters are ready to cast their ballots in the #NHPrimary pic.twitter.com/dzSTxnZGjB — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) January 23, 2024

Jan. 23, 2024, 6 a.m.:

Polls are beginning to open across much of New Hampshire as the state’s famously independent-minded electorate makes its pick for the 2024 presidential nominees.

In the first results released early Tuesday, all six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch cast their ballots for Haley over Trump. The resort town is the only one in New Hampshire this year that opted to vote at midnight.

The Democratic side is different, though. The Democratic National Committee revamped the voting calendar to put South Carolina first, but New Hampshire Democrats defied the new order and opted to hold their primary Tuesday, as well. Biden’s name isn’t on the ballot as a result, but his allies are mounting a write-in campaign for him.

Jan. 23, 2024, 5 a.m.:

The six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch in New Hampshire all cast their ballots for Nikki Haley at midnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

